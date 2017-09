(Changes standard time (EST) to daylight time (EDT)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Tuesday that Nasdaq Options and Nasdaq OMX BX Options will review all trades between 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) and 9:47 a.m. EDT (1347 GMT).

Calls to the Nasdaq for comment were not immediately returned.