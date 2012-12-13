FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq cancels odd trades in 9 big-cap stocks before open
December 13, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Nasdaq cancels odd trades in 9 big-cap stocks before open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Stock exchange operator Nasdaq OMX is cancelling a series of premarket trades that resulted in wild price swings in a number of stocks including Citigroup and Hewlett-Packard, the exchange said in a statement.

Nasdaq said it is cancelling trades in nine stocks that saw trades take place at a price 10 percent or more away from the previous day’s closing.

“We have no comment further than our ruling,” said Robert Madden, Nasdaq OMX spokesman.

Trades executed in the last minute of premarket trading on a third-party platform show wild swings in shares. Hewlett-Packard, for instance, closed on Wednesday at $14.53 a share. It saw more than 50 trades at $3.06 a piece, according to Thomson Reuters data.

