FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS cannot arbitrate with Nasdaq over Facebook IPO - court
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 31, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

UBS cannot arbitrate with Nasdaq over Facebook IPO - court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected UBS AG’s bid to compel Nasdaq OMX Group Inc to arbitrate a dispute over how the exchange operator handled Facebook Inc’s May 2012 initial public offering.

By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld a lower court judge’s conclusion that UBS’ claims were not subject to arbitration.

UBS claimed that Nasdaq’s mismanagement of the IPO caused the Swiss bank to unintentionally amass tens of millions of Facebook shares, ultimately resulting in more than $350 million of losses. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.