Nasdaq to offer options trading on Treasuries from Feb. 19
February 6, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Nasdaq to offer options trading on Treasuries from Feb. 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it will start options trading on U.S. Treasury securities in partnership with BNY Mellon Corp at the Philadelphia Stock Exchange on Feb. 19.

“...Listing options on U.S. Treasuries on our exchange will bring direct market access to global investors,” Eric Noll, executive vice president of transaction services for the United States and United Kingdom said in a statement.

Ten-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds are the most heavily traded securities in the fixed income market.

Nasdaq said it would continue to work with BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custody bank, to develop products for the fixed income market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
