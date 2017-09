JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Naspers

* Steve Pacak will retire as CFO on 30 June 2014, but will remain on the board as a non-executive director

* Basil Sgourdos, presently CFO of Naspers’s subsidiary MIH Holdings (pty) Ltd, will succeed Pacak Further company coverage: (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)