S.Africa's Naspers sees 20 pct revenue growth -CEO

JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s largest media and e-commerce company, Naspers, is aiming for 20 percent revenue growth this year, but sees modest profit increases because of development costs, Chief Executive Koos Bekker said on Wednesday.

“We will probably keep growing the top line quite nicely at around 20 percent or so, but the profit line will be flat because we tend to spend quite a lot in developing our own services,” he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Naspers on Wednesday reported a 15 percent increase in profit for the year to end-March. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)