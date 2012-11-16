FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Naspers says sees higher H1 earnings
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
November 16, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Naspers says sees higher H1 earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers said on Friday it will likely post up to a 20 percent increase in underlying profit, but gave no reason for the expected rise.

The company said in a statement it expects core headline profit for the six months to end-September to rise by 10 to 20 percent from 921 cents per share a year earlier.

Core headline profit, which Naspers says is its main earnings measure, excludes one-time items.

Earnings per share, which includes one-time items, will likely rise by as much as 120 percent, after Russian affiliate Mail.ru sold some of its Facebook shares. lifted by a sale of a Facebook

The Cape Town-based company owns 29 percent in Mail.ru.

Naspers had said in June that heavy spending to drive organic growth would keep profit flat this year after it reported a 15 percent jump in profit for the year to the end of March.

Naspers has transformed itself from an apartheid-era newspaper publisher to a global multimedia business by buying or taking stakes in emerging-market Internet companies such as China’s Tencent and Mail.ru.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.