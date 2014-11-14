FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Naspers to form joint ventures for online classifieds
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 14, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Naspers to form joint ventures for online classifieds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South African media firm Naspers will join forces with Singapore Press Holdings and two Norwegian companies to accelerate their e-commerce businesses in four fast-growing emerging markets, the companies said.

The four firms, which include Norway’s Schibsted ASA and Telenor ASA, said in a statement late on Thursday they would set up a series of joint ventures for their online classifieds businesses in Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand and Bangladesh.

The size of the deal was not disclosed. The transaction is the latest move by Naspers to push further into lucrative online businesses in emerging markets.

By focusing on e-commerce and media operations in fast-growing countries, Cape Town-based Naspers has transformed itself from an apartheid-era newspaper publisher into a $53 billion media and Internet giant.

In both Brazil and Bangladesh, Naspers will split the ventures with SNT, a company jointly owned by the two Norwegian firms.

In Indonesia, Naspers will take 64 percent of the new business, with the remainder owned by 701Search, itself a venture amongst Singapore Press and the two Norwegian companies.

In Thailand, 701Search will own 56 percent and Naspers 44 percent. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.