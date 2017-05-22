(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG May 22 South African broadcaster
Naspers is in talks with MTN Group to supply
pay-TV content to the mobile operator's subscribers, Naspers
said on Monday.
"We are in discussions with MTN regarding a content supply
agreement," Naspers spokeswoman Meloy Horn said in an email.
If agreed, the deal could boost returns for Naspers' pay-TV
unit, which is grappling with rising costs and currency swings.
Horn declined to comment on speculation Naspers was
considering the sale of its pay-TV operations outside South
Africa.
For MTN, a deal would be a major step forward in the
strategy of new chief executive Rob Shuter to convince some of
its more than 220 million subscribers to use their phones for
everything from paying bills to streaming live football matches.
MTN was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia
and Mark Potter)