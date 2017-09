JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch on Wednesday cut its rating on South Africa’s Naspers’ senior unsecured debt to non investment grade or “junk status”, citing a deterioration in its profitability due to hefty investment in development.

Fitch cut its rating to BB+ from BBB-, it said in a statement. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)