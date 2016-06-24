FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's Naspers posts 18 rise in full-year profit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 24, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

South Africa's Naspers posts 18 rise in full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - South African e-commerce and media group Naspers reported an 18 percent rise in full-year profit on Friday, lifted by growth its Internet business, which includes a stake in China's Tencent Holdings .

Naspers, which owns 34 percent of the Chinese social network and online entertainment firm, said fully diluted core headline earnings per share (EPS) rose to 292 US cents for the year ended March, compared with 249 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Africa's largest company by market value, Naspers has transformed itself from an apartheid-era publisher into a $65 billion Internet powerhouse by focusing on e-commerce in emerging markets.

Revenue grew 6 percent to $12.2 billion, driven by growth from Tencent and from ecommerce on the back of revenue growth in classifieds, travel and retail, Naspers said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.