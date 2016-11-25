UPDATE 1-Internet businesses boost South Africa's Naspers

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Africa's biggest company by market value, Naspers, reported a jump in half-year profit on Friday, boosted by its internet businesses that include a major stake in China's Tencent Holdings.

Cape Town-based Naspers, which owns about a third of China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm, said core headline earnings totalled $914 million, or 212 cents per share, compared with $696 million, or 169 cents per share, a year earlier.

Core headline earnings per share (EPS) is Naspers' main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items.

Founded in 1915 as Nasionale Pers, or National Press, Naspers has transformed itself from an apartheid-era newspaper publisher into a $64 billion Internet powerhouse by focusing on e-commerce platforms such as auction sites and classified ads in emerging markets.

Sales rose 16 percent to $6.8 billion as a one-third rise in revenue from e-commerce businesses offset falling sales at payTV and media units.

Shares in the company were 1.18 percent higher at 2,092 rand as of 1435 GMT, outpacing a 0.18 percent gain in Johannesburg's JSE Top-40 index. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)