FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's NALCO to send team to Iran to talk about $2 bln plant - chairman
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

India's NALCO to send team to Iran to talk about $2 bln plant - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) will send a team of experts next month to countries including Iran to explore setting up a smelter complex that could cost about $2 billion, its chairman told Reuters on Monday.

World powers last weekend revoked sanctions on Iran that had made it difficult for NALCO to negotiate setting up a 500,000-tonne-per-year aluminum smelter and an associated power plant.

“It’s definitely a major development which has taken place. It is a major bottleneck which has been cleared,” NALCO Chairman Tapan Kumar Chand said. “As far as Iran is concerned they have already informed us that they are ready to receive the team.” (Reporting by Jatindra Dash and Krishna N. Das; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.