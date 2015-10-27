Ooredoo Kuwait Q3 profit rises 69 pct - statement

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait reported a 69 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday that halted a lengthy earnings slump.

The subsidiary of Qatar’s Ooredoo competes domestically with Zain and Saudi Telecom affiliate Viva and had reported falling profits in 12 of the previous 15 quarters.

Ooredoo Kuwait made a net profit of 13.3 million dinars ($43.94 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 7.88 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a statement.

SICO Bahrain had forecast Ooredoo Kuwait, which also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the Palestinian Territories, would make a quarterly profit of 11.1 million dinars.

Third-quarter revenue was 188.8 million dinars, versus 186.1 million dinars a year ago. ($1 = 0.3027 Kuwaiti dinars)