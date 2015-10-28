FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Ooredoo Kuwait Q3 profit rises 69 pct - statement
#Corrections News
October 28, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Ooredoo Kuwait Q3 profit rises 69 pct - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes SICO Bahrain forecast in Oct. 27 story as it did not provide estimate for Ooredoo Kuwait)

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait reported a 69 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, ending a lengthy earnings slump.

The subsidiary of Qatar’s Ooredoo competes domestically with Zain and Saudi Telecom affiliate Viva and had reported falling profits in 12 of the previous 15 quarters.

Ooredoo Kuwait made a net profit of 13.3 million dinars ($43.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 7.88 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Third-quarter revenue was 188.8 million dinars, versus 186.1 million dinars a year ago. ($1 = 0.3027 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
