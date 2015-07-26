FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ooredoo Kuwait Q2 net profit falls 30 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 26, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Ooredoo Kuwait Q2 net profit falls 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 profit 12.6 mln dinars vs 18 mln dinars a yr ago

* Q2 revenue 184.8 mln dinars vs 196.7 mln dinars a yr ago

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait reported a 30 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Sunday, extending a lengthy earnings slump.

The subsidiary of Qatar’s Ooredoo, which competes domestically with Zain and Saudi Telecom affiliate Viva, had reported falling profits in 11 of the previous 14 quarters.

Ooredoo Kuwait made a net profit of 12.6 million dinars ($41.6 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 18 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The company also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the Palestinian Territories.

Second-quarter revenue was 184.8 million dinars, against 196.7 million dinars a year ago.

$1 = 0.3029 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

