FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli field partners seek gas sale to Gazprom
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 22, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 6 years ago

Israeli field partners seek gas sale to Gazprom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 22 (Reuters) - The partners in a huge offshore-Israeli gas field development will begin talks about selling 2 million to 3 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas to a subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom for 15-20 years starting in 2017.

The partners in the Tamar field said on Thursday they have signed a letter of intent to begin non-exclusive talks with Gazprom Marketing & Trading Switzerland, a subsidiary of Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd.

The price will be based on prices for LNG in Asia or another agreed-upon price mechanism.

In November last year South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co agreed with field partners Noble Energy, Israel’s Delek Group and Isramco Negev to develop Tamar via floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Daewoo had said it aimed to produce LNG from the field, which has estimated reserves of 9.1 trillion cubic feet of gas, from the end of 2016 if all the processes for the final deal remained on track. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.