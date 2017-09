Nov 7 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis has named Laurent Depus as senior country manager, Japan and president & representative director of Natixis Japan Securities Co Ltd.

He has previously worked at Chase Manhattan Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and Societe Generale.

Depus reports to François Riahi, Asia-Pacific chief executive, based in Hong Kong, Natixis said.

Depus will also oversee the company’s representative office in Korea. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)