Natco Pharma gets license to sell generic Nexavar in India

MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - India’s Natco Pharma Ltd has received a compulsory license from the Indian patents office to manufacture and sell a generic version of Bayer’s cancer treatment drug Nexavar, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

The Indian Patents Act has a provision to issue compulsory license to drugmakers after three years of the grant of patent on particular products which are not available at affordable prices.

The license winner then makes and sells low-cost drug in the country, through a pact with the patent holder, at a price fixed by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks.

Sales of the generic version of Nexavar are estimated to be about 250 million to 300 million rupees every year once it is launched, Baskara Narayana told Reuters over the phone.

Shares in Natco Pharma were up 6.5 percent at 315.35 rupees at 2:58 p.m. (0928 GMT). (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)