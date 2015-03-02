India's Natco Pharma ties up with Gilead on hepatitis C drugs

MUMBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - India’s Natco Pharma Limited said on Monday it signed a licensing deal with Gilead Sciences Inc to make and sell generic versions of the U.S. drugmaker’s chronic hepatitis C medicines.

Drugs under the deal include sofosbuvir, a combination of ledipasvir and sofosbuvir, and GS-5816, which is in late-stage clinical trials, Natco said in a statement.

Natco will fix its own price for the generic versions, and will pay a royalty on sales to Gilead, the company said. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)