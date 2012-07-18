Natgas line ruptures in La., no injuries -local media

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A 14-inch natural gas pipeline ruptured in southern Louisiana early on Wednesday, causing an explosion that could be heard up to 12 miles (19 kms) away, local media reported.

There were no injuries in the incident, near Intracoastal City, the Eunice News and local television stations reported. The gas was shut off and fire extinguished.

The pipeline is owned by PSI Midstream out of Houston. The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan and Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)