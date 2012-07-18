UPDATE 1-Natgas line ruptures in La., no injuries - local media

(Adds details on pipeline ownership, location, comment from state police)

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A 14-inch natural gas pipeline ruptured in southern Louisiana early on Wednesday, causing an explosion that could be heard up to 12 miles (19 kms) away, local media reported.

There were no injuries in the incident, near Intracoastal City, the Eunice News and local television stations reported. The gas was shut off and fire extinguished.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Len Marie told Reuters the incident took place in a rural area and confirmed the line had been shut.

Local media attributed ownership of the pipeline to PSI Midstream of Houston. The company was not immediately available for comment.

According to the PSI Midstream website, the company owns the Bayou Hebert Lateral in that area of the state, an 8-inch, 15-mile onshore gas pipeline. The gathering system extends from the Intracoastal City area, Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, to the Bayou Hebert Canal area, Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan, Janet McGurty and Jeanine Prezioso; editing by Leslie Gevirtz and Andre Grenon)