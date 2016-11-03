FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Israel's Leviathan to produce 12 BCM anually of gas in 1st stage
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 10 months ago

Israel's Leviathan to produce 12 BCM anually of gas in 1st stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* Partners in Israel's Leviathan natural gas field said on Thursday the project's first development stage will include a capacity of 12 billion cubic meters (BCM) of gas a year.

* Later stages could include an additional 9 BCM of gas a year.

* Partners estimate positive cash flow and royalties from the field to begin in 2020.

* Israeli statement to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange includes report by U.S. consultant Netherland, Sewell and Associates.

* Partners in Leviathan include Texas-based Noble Energy with 39.66 percent stake, Israel's Avner Oil and Delek Drilling who each have a 22.67 percent share, and Ratio Oil with the remaining 15 percent stake. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.