FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MarkWest reroutes natgas from damaged Pennsylvania facility
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

MarkWest reroutes natgas from damaged Pennsylvania facility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - MarkWest Energy Partners LP said on Thursday it is assessing the damage at a natural gas processing plant in southwest Pennsylvania and is working with customers to reroute some of their gas to another location.

MarkWest said in a statement there were no apparent signs of a fire but first responders initially said there was a small fire at the facility likely caused by a lightning strike.

The incident occurred at MarkWest’s Houston processing and fractionation complex in Houston, Pennsylvania, at approximately 6:00 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) on Wednesday, the company said.

The company said there were no reported injuries but the area was safely and temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

The Houston complex consists of processing plants I, II and III totaling 355 million cubic feet per day of capacity and 98,000 barrels per day of ethane and other natural gas liquids.

The plant processes Marcellus shale natural gas.

MarkWest said it is routing some gas through its “rich-gas header system” to the Majorsville complex in Marshall County, West Virginia.

The Majorsville complex currently consists of 870 MMcf/d of processing capacity.

Although workers have not completed a full assessment of all plant equipment, an initial visual assessment of damage indicates that the impact was limited to one component of the plant III facility, the company said.

The entire complex remains shut down until the assessment is completed. At this time, it appears that no other equipment at the facility was affected, the company said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.