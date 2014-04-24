UPDATE 1-NBG poised to price senior bond through Greek sovereign

(Adds background detail and quotes)

By Aimee Donnellan and John Geddie

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece, rated Caa1/CCC/CCC, is testing investor interest for a five-year senior euro benchmark bond at mid/high 4% yield.

At this level, the bond could now price at a lower yield than the Greek sovereign’s 3bn five-year deal which is bid at 4.82% on Thursday, having priced at 4.95% in mid April.

Banks typically price unsecured debt at a concession to the underlying sovereign due to the perceived safety of government paper. For example, the large French banks trade around 50bp over their sovereign at the five-year point of the curve.

But Greece defaulted on its debts just two years ago. On Wednesday, traders said investors were selling Greek government paper to make room for today’s sale.

Greek 10-year yields rose 12bp to hit an intraday high of 6.12%, while all other peripheral sovereign bonds rallied. The yield on the new five-year bond also edged higher, rising 3bp.

“If as an investor you want Greek exposure you may have initially bought Greek government bonds but then decided that given what happened in the PSI you would rather hold bank senior debt as that was not haircut then, and Greece clearly still has a debt sustainability problem,” said Michael Michaelides, rates analyst at RBS.

“The fact that Greek banks have raised private capital and are recapitalising themselves are both reasons Greek banks should trade through the sovereign.”

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are lead managers on the trade, which is expected price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker, Alex Chambers)