NBG to price 750m five-year senior bond at 4.5% yield

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece is poised to price a 750m five-year senior bond at a 4.5% yield, according to a market source.

More than 170 investors combined to build an order book in excess of 2.25bn for the bond that was initially marketed at mid to high 4%. Guidance was subsequently revised to 4.5%-4.625% before being fixed at the final yield level via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley.

The transaction will carry a 4.375% coupon. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)