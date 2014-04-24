FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-National Bank of Greece bond suffers in secondary mkt
April 24, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-National Bank of Greece bond suffers in secondary mkt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped words in second paragraph)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece’s 750m five-year senior bond has traded down a point in secondary market, according to multiple banking sources.

The issuer, rated Caa1/CCC/CCC, printed the bond on Thursday afternoon with a reoffer price of 99.451 but is now quoted at 98.5.

At the reoffer, the bond yielded 32bp less than the Greek sovereign’s recent five-year deal but tight pricing is not believed to be the reason for the poor performance, rather its hefty size.

Market observers say the offering is too big for the market to digest considering, in the past month, the sovereign had already issued 3bn and Piraeus Bank sold 500m.

“I‘m not sure why they pushed this hard on the size when demand really didn’t seem to be there,” said one syndicate banker.

Greece’s sovereign bond also suffered in the secondary market post-pricing, widening by 15bp from its 4.95% reoffer level despite the fact that it had attracted a 20bn from around 600 investors. That bond, however, has since recovered and performed in the secondary market. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
