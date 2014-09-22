FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Oman picks banks for potential bond sale
#Credit Markets
September 22, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Oman picks banks for potential bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman, the sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets, has picked four banks for a potential U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark bond issue, a document from arranging banks said on Monday.

The bank has mandated Credit Agricole, HSBC , National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and Standard Chartered to arrange investor meetings in the Middle East, Europe and Asia starting on September 25.

A Reg S only bond offering may follow subject to market conditions, the source said.

National Bank of Oman is rated BBB plus by Fitch and A3 by Moody‘s.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
