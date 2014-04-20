FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Oman Q1 profit rises 20 pct
#Financials
April 20, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Oman Q1 profit rises 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman reported a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, slightly above analyst estimates.

The bank made a profit of 10.3 million rials ($26.75 million) in the first three months of 2014, up from 8.6 million rials in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to Oman’s bourse.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 9.88 million rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Mirna Sleiman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
