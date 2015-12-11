CORRECTED-BRIEF-National Holdings agrees to 30-day exclusivity period to give time to evaluate B. Riley offer

(Corrects to “National Holdings” from “National” in headline of Dec. 10 item)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dec 10 (Reuters) - National Holdings Corp : * Company agreed to the 30-day exclusivity period to give company time to

evaluate the merits of the b. Riley offer * Says committee of independent directors will evaluate offer * To assist committee of independent directors in this evaluation process, have

* Says committee of independent directors will evaluate offer * To assist committee of independent directors in this evaluation process, have

hired an outside advisor