CORRECTED-BRIEF-National Holdings agrees to 30-day exclusivity period to give time to evaluate B. Riley offer
December 11, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-National Holdings agrees to 30-day exclusivity period to give time to evaluate B. Riley offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “National Holdings” from “National” in headline of Dec. 10 item)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dec 10 (Reuters) - National Holdings Corp : * Company agreed to the 30-day exclusivity period to give company time to

evaluate the merits of the b. Riley offer * Says committee of independent directors will evaluate offer * To assist committee of independent directors in this evaluation process, have

hired an outside advisor * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)

