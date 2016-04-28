FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National General says CEO Michael Karfunkel dies
April 28, 2016 / 1:40 AM / a year ago

National General says CEO Michael Karfunkel dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp said its founder and chief executive, Michael Karfunkel, died on Wednesday.

Karfunkel, who was 72, according to a Bloomberg profile, founded the insurance holding company in 2009. He will be replaced by President Barry Karfunkel, the company said in a statement.

The New York-based company said Barry has been part of the company’s management team since National General’s foundation. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

