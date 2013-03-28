FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-National Grid sees earnings slightly higher
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-National Grid sees earnings slightly higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - National Grid, Britain’s biggest energy distributor, said it expects its earnings forecast to be “modestly” ahead of its previous expectations as it announced it will peg its dividend to inflation in the future.

In a trading update on Thursday ahead of its full year results on May 16, National Grid said it had a strong finish to the year, with its UK transmission business performing well, offset by costs related to U.S. superstorm Sandy and restoration work in February.

The company also unveiled a new dividend policy for the period from April 2013.

“Any dividend increases above inflation will need to be supported by sustained outperformance and to have no impact on long-term credit ratings,” the group said in a statement.

The company said the interim dividend for the year ending March 2014 is expected to be 14.49 pence, and after that would be 35 percent of the previous year’s total dividend. National Grid hiked its full-year dividend by 8 percent to 39.28 pence last year.

Last month, National Grid agreed proposals from the British regulator, setting out price controls which will give its UK businesses regulatory clarity for the next 8 years.

Shares in the firm rose 1.4 percent to 762 pence in early trade on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.