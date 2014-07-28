National Grid backs its full-year outlook

July 28 (Reuters) - National Grid Plc, Britain’s energy network operator, said it was on track to meet its full-year targets, benefiting from the improvements it made to its UK and U.S. operations.

The company, which owns Britain’s high-voltage power cables and gas pipelines, said it expected capital expenditures for the year to be similar to the previous year’s 3.4 billion pounds ($5.77 billion).