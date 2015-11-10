FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
November 10, 2015

National Grid to sell majority stake in UK gas unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Grid Plc said it began a process for the potential sale of a majority stake in its UK gas distribution business.

The gas and electricity network operator said it expected the sale to increase its annual asset growth rate towards the upper end of a range of 5-7 percent.

The company also said the outlook for power supply in 2016/2017 showed further reductions in underlying supply margin after the announcement of further coal plant closures. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

