Ooredoo Kuwait reports surge in Q1 net profit
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 26, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Ooredoo Kuwait reports surge in Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait reported a 356 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as non-core revenue jumped.

The subsidiary of Qatar’s Ooredoo competes domestically with Zain and Saudi Telecom Co (STC) affiliate Viva Kuwait.

Ooredoo Kuwait made a net profit of 10.21 million dinars ($33.84 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, it said in a statement, up from 2.24 million a year earlier.

EFG Hermes forecast Ooredoo Kuwait would make a quarterly profit of 4.63 million dinars.

Revenue rose to 175.3 million dinars from 174.3 million a year earlier.

It reported non-core revenue of 873,000 dinars versus a loss of 10.9 million a year earlier. The company did not elaborate on what non-core revenue included.

The company was hit by an 89 percent fall in profit during the same quarter last year as its business was hurt by foreign-exchange losses from its Tunisia and Algeria operations.

The company had reported falling earnings in six of the previous seven quarters, which included a loss in the fourth quarter of 2015 hurt by domestic competition and foreign exchange losses in Algeria and Tunisia.

$1 = 0.3018 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting By Tom Arnold and Celine Aswad; editing by Jason Neely

