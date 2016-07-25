FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ooredoo Kuwait continues earnings slump with 28 pct Q2 profit drop
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 25, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Ooredoo Kuwait continues earnings slump with 28 pct Q2 profit drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait reported a 28 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Monday, continuing its earnings slump as revenue fell.

The subsidiary of Qatar's Ooredoo competes domestically with Zain and Saudi Telecom Co (STC) affiliate Viva Kuwait.

Ooredoo Kuwait made a net profit of 9.07 million dinars ($29.98 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit of 12.6 million dinars in the year-earlier period.

EFG Hermes had forecast Ooredoo Kuwait would make a quarterly profit of 10.45 million dinars.

The company had reported falling earnings in six of the previous eight quarters, which included a loss in the fourth quarter of 2015 as stiff domestic competition and foreign exchange losses in Algeria and Tunisia hammered its bottom line.

Second-quarter revenue was 175.6 million dinars, versus 184.8 million dinars a year earlier. ($1 = 0.3026 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.