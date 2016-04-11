FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Oilwell slashes dividend by 89 pct amid oil slump
April 11, 2016

National Oilwell slashes dividend by 89 pct amid oil slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc said on Monday it would cut its quarterly dividend by 89 percent as the company struggles to cope with a prolonged slump in oil prices.

The company cut its quarterly dividend to 5 cents per share from 46 cents, saying that market conditions continued to deteriorate through the first quarter.

The dividend cut was expected to improve future net cash flow by about $615 million per year, Chief Executive Clay Williams said in a statement. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

