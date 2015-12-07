FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Oilwell Varco to cut another 900 Norwegian jobs
December 7, 2015

National Oilwell Varco to cut another 900 Norwegian jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield equipment maker National Oilwell Varco Inc will cut its Norwegian workforce by another 900 people after low oil prices resulted in fewer orders, the company said on Monday.

The layoffs come on top of cuts announced in June when the company said it would cut 900 permanent jobs and 600 contractors from its Norwegian workforce by the end of this year.

The cuts announced on Monday were all permanent jobs, the company said in a statement. Following the latest round, National Oilwell Varco will have laid off about half of its staff in Norway. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
