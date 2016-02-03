FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Oilwell reports fourth-quarter loss
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

National Oilwell reports fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported a loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit a year earlier, as it took a $1.63 billion charge on asset writedowns.

Net loss attributable to the company was $1.52 billion, or $4.06 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $595 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company’s revenue fell 52.3 percent to $2.72 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

