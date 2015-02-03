FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Oilwell revenue rises 8 pct on order backlog
February 3, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

National Oilwell revenue rises 8 pct on order backlog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a strong backlog of orders for its rigs and drilling components.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $595 million, or $1.39 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $658 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.69 per share.

Revenue rose nearly 8 percent to $5.71 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

