National Oilwell reports quarterly loss

July 28 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, due to lower demand amid reduced drilling activity.

Net loss attributable to the company was $217 million, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $289 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue more than halved to $1.72 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)