Dec 16 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd :

* Nab sells 1.2 bln stg portfolio of UK CRE Loans

* To sell an additional 1.2 billion stg parcel of higher risk loans from its UK Commercial Real Estate (CRE) portfolio

* Sale to an affiliate of Cerberus Global Investors (Cerberus)