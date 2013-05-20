National Bank of Kenya's Q1 pretax profit edges up 3 pct

NAIROBI, May 20 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kenya’s pretax profit rose 3.3 percent year on year in the first quarter to 508.1 million shillings ($6.06 million), thanks to a fall in loan loss provisions.

The lender, which is 70 percent owned by the government and Kenya’s state pension fund, will raise funds from the market next year to finance a five-year expansion plan.

The bank’s total interest income fell to 1.85 billion shillings in the first three months of 2013 from 2.27 billion shillings in the same period a year earlier, while net interest income fell to 1.29 billion shillings from 1.35 billion shillings.

But its bottom line was cushioned by a 52 percent reduction in provisions for bad debts, which stood at 47.5 million shillings during the period.

The bank said loans and advances to customers fell 5 percent to 27.09 billion shillings, while total non-performing loans almost trebled to 3.17 billion shillings from 1.14 billion shillings.

Total assets rose to 83.61 billion shillings from 70.17 billion shillings, while total operating expenses fell to 1.39 billion shillings from 1.42 billion shillings in the first quarter of 2012.

Last week the bank said it planned to raise more than 10 billion shillings ($119.3 million) in a cash call next year. It will invest 400 million shillings in opening 10 new outlets this year and in the acquisition of electronic channels like mobile phone and Internet banking. ($1 = 83.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Patrick Graham)