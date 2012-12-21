FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's National Bank posts wider nine-month loss
#Credit Markets
December 21, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Greece's National Bank posts wider nine-month loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender National Bank on Friday reported a wider nine-month loss, hurt by provisions for impaired loans amid the country’s severe debt crisis.

The bank posted a loss of 2.45 billion euros ($3.23 billion) in the period, compared to a loss of 1.35 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

It said a 9.7 billion euro bridge recapitalisation from Greece’s bank support fund HFSF brought its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to 10.3 percent. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

