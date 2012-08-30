National Bank of Canada profit climbs 13 pct

TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada, the country’s No. 6 bank, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 13 percent, driven by steady gains in loan volumes and trading revenues.

The Montreal-based lender earned C$379 million, or C$2.14 a share, in the fiscal third quarter ended July 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$336 million, or C$1.87 a share.

Excluding items, the bank earned C$1.98 a share. Analysts had expected a profit of C$1.90 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.