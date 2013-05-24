FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank announces results, share buyback; boosts dividend
May 24, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

National Bank announces results, share buyback; boosts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada reported a 6 percent increase in its quarterly operating profit on Friday, while also outlining plans to buy back shares and raise its quarterly dividend.

The Montreal-based bank said its board has authorized the repurchase of up to 2 percent of its common shares, along with a 5 percent increase in its quarterly dividend payout.

The bank said profit from ongoing operations rose to C$369 million ($356.8 million) or C$2.08 a share in its fiscal second-quarter, up from C$347 million, or C$1.95 a share, a year ago.

Net income in the quarter ended April 30 however, fell to C$434 million, or C$2.49 a share, from C$533 million, or C$3.22 a share, a year earlier, when its profits were boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of its Natcan operations.

National Bank said it is raising its quarterly dividend to 87 Canadian cents a share from 83 Canadian cents a share. The dividend will be payable on Aug 1, to holders of record on June 20.

