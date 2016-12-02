FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
National Bank of Canada's quarterly profit falls on charges
December 2, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 9 months ago

National Bank of Canada's quarterly profit falls on charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada reported on Friday a 11.5 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by restructuring and asset impairment charges.

The bank's net income fell to C$307 million ($231 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share in the quarter ended Oct.31, from C$347 million, or 95 Canadian cents per share, the year before.

The bank's total revenue rose 11.7 pct to C$1.57 billion. ($1 = C$1.3303) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Vishaka George; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

