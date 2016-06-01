FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

REFILE-National Bank of Canada second-quarter profit hit by loan losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to June 1 from May 31)

TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada reported a sharp drop in net income in the second quarter after setting aside funds to cover loans to oil & gas companies that had turned sour.

Canada's sixth-largest bank reported net income of C$210 million ($161 million) in the quarter ended April 30, down from C$404 million in the same period the previous year. Earnings per share fell to C$0.52 from C$1.13 the year before.

$1 = 1.3075 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
