National Bank of Canada quarterly profit up 6 percent

TORONTO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada reported a 6 percent increase in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from good growth in its wealth management and personal and commercial businesses.

Canada's sixth-biggest lender said net income rose to C$478 million ($365 million) in the third quarter of 2016, up from $453 million a year ago. Earnings per shares rose to C$1.31 from C$1.28 a year ago. ($1 = 1.3105 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Susan Thomas)