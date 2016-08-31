FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Canada quarterly profit up 6 percent
August 31, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

National Bank of Canada quarterly profit up 6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada reported a 6 percent increase in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from good growth in its wealth management and personal and commercial businesses.

Canada's sixth-biggest lender said net income rose to C$478 million ($365 million) in the third quarter of 2016, up from $453 million a year ago. Earnings per shares rose to C$1.31 from C$1.28 a year ago. ($1 = 1.3105 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Susan Thomas)

