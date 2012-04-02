FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Canada sells C$1 bln notes - term sheet
April 2, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 6 years

National Bank of Canada sells C$1 bln notes - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada on Monday sold C$1 billion ($1.01 billion) of fixed-floating rate notes due 2022, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The notes, which bear an initial 3.261 percent coupon rate until April 11, 2011, were priced at par to yield 168.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

After April 11, 2017 until April 11, 2022, the notes will be floating-rate issue.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada is the bookrunning manager of the sale.

